|
|
Victor Montoya
Phoenix - Victor (Vic) N. Montoya was born in Gallup, New Mexico on September 6, 1926. He was surrounded by family when he peacefully left to be with his Lord on September 4, 2019. Several days before his passing, he was told that a Mass in his honor would be held in Jerusalem on his birthday. That made him feel blessed and joyful. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 61 years. Vic was a WW II veteran who served in the liberation of the Philippines, where he was wounded by enemy fire. After participating in the occupation of Japan he returned to the US to take advantage of the GI Bill. This led him to Wisconsin where he met and married the love of his life, Dorothy Bahr, in 1948. It isn't hard to explain their devotion to one another as he always bought her a corsage on special occasions. They shared a bed until the end. Vic owned a television shop in Gallup before moving his family to Phoenix in 1969 where he worked for Arizona Wholesale as a service manager. One passion he had was golf. He belonged to many leagues and golfed several times a week. He also golfed in the Senior Olympics, held every two years at different venues around the country. Another passion he had was family gatherings for holidays, birthdays or just to go out and eat. Sometimes it could be a long wait to hear "Montoya, party of 12"! Vic had six children: Kathy (& Alex) Pastores, Carol Montoya, Barb Hopkins, Richard (& Masza) Montoya, Nancy (& Thomas) Church and Ron (& Jennifer) Montoya. There are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, plus many cousins. Vic was preceded in death by his parents Victor & Bertha, and his daughter Carol. Visitation will be held at A.L. Moore- Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 W. Bethany Home Road at 6 PM on Thursday September 12th with a Rosary following at 7 PM. The service will be held at St. Simon & Jude, 6351 N. 27th Ave. at 10 AM on Friday September 13th, followed by a brief service at Resthaven Cemetery, 63rd Ave. and Northern. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Disabled Veterans of America charity. Vic was a true gentleman and one of the last things he said to his family was "thank you". This was a man who had a great love of friends, family, God and country.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 10, 2019