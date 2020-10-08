Victor Ponce de Leon



Phoenix - Victor Ponce de Leon of Phoenix passed away on October 5th, 2020.



He was born in Alamogordo, NM on September 6, 1949. He was raised in Morenci, Arizona and graduated from Morenci High in 1967. He went on to enlist in the United States Army and served in Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne Brigade from 1970 to 1971. He was an avid lover of sports and music, especially the guitar.



He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Lenore Ponce de Leon and his sister, Esther Martinez.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Irma Ponce de Leon; his sons, Carlos, James and Marc Ponce de Leon and 8 grandchildren.









