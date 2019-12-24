|
|
Vincent Jerome Schlichter
Phoenix - Vincent Schlichter passed peacefully Sunday, December 15, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Vin was born April 5, 1929 in Lakeville, MN. Eventually his large family consisting of his parents, 6 sisters and 6 brothers settled in Austin, MN. Vin married Mary Ann Kruger on June 24th, 1948 and they farmed in the Rose Creek, MN area until retiring to Phoenix. They have 5 children - Barbara, Harold, Norbert, Sherri and John.
Funeral arrangements in MN are pending.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019