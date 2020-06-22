Vincent Joseph Riley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent Joseph Riley

Sun City - Vincent Joseph Riley age 85, Sun City passed away on June 17, 2020. Born in Buffalo, N.Y, He was transferred to Phoenix with AT&T in 1968. He graduated from Kenmore High School and New York State University at Buffalo. He started his career as a NY State Trooper and from there became a Security Supervisor at AT&T until his retirement. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline (Barron); children Mark (Linda), Kevin (Michelle), Thomas (Lynn), Joann Keller (Robert), and Lillian Martin; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and a large extended family. He loved sports - played college basketball; later played on many softball and baseball teams. He became an avid golfer in his 40's and was a past member of Moon Valley CC, Pinewood CC, and Union Hills CC. A church service will take place at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Sun City on Saturday, June 27 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, mass card(s) or donations to American Heart Assn. or American Cancer Society would be most appreciated. To leave messages of condolence please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 22 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
6239330161
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved