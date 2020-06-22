Vincent Joseph Riley
Sun City - Vincent Joseph Riley age 85, Sun City passed away on June 17, 2020. Born in Buffalo, N.Y, He was transferred to Phoenix with AT&T in 1968. He graduated from Kenmore High School and New York State University at Buffalo. He started his career as a NY State Trooper and from there became a Security Supervisor at AT&T until his retirement. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline (Barron); children Mark (Linda), Kevin (Michelle), Thomas (Lynn), Joann Keller (Robert), and Lillian Martin; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and a large extended family. He loved sports - played college basketball; later played on many softball and baseball teams. He became an avid golfer in his 40's and was a past member of Moon Valley CC, Pinewood CC, and Union Hills CC. A church service will take place at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Sun City on Saturday, June 27 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, mass card(s) or donations to American Heart Assn. or American Cancer Society would be most appreciated. To leave messages of condolence please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 22 to Jun. 26, 2020.