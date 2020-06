Vincent Joseph RileySun City - Vincent Joseph Riley age 85, Sun City passed away on June 17, 2020. Born in Buffalo, N.Y, He was transferred to Phoenix with AT&T in 1968. He graduated from Kenmore High School and New York State University at Buffalo. He started his career as a NY State Trooper and from there became a Security Supervisor at AT&T until his retirement. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline (Barron); children Mark (Linda), Kevin (Michelle), Thomas (Lynn), Joann Keller (Robert), and Lillian Martin; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and a large extended family. He loved sports - played college basketball; later played on many softball and baseball teams. He became an avid golfer in his 40's and was a past member of Moon Valley CC, Pinewood CC, and Union Hills CC. A church service will take place at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Sun City on Saturday, June 27 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, mass card(s) or donations to American Heart Assn. or American Cancer Society would be most appreciated. To leave messages of condolence please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com