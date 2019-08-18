|
Vincent Laybe
Phoenix - Vincent Laybe passed away early Monday, 12 August, 2019 at the Beatitude's Early Memory Care in Phoenix, Arizona from complications related to a stroke. He was born in Springer, New Mexico and achieved the status of a centenarian having lived more than 100 years. His parents were Doroteo Leyba and Josefina Jeiger both of Clayton, New Mexico. Vince had two sisters, Mary and Helen, both deceased. Vince spent almost all of his life in Phoenix, Arizona except for a year living in Barbers Point, Oahu, Hawaii in 1960. After high school he joined the Army Air Corps at 18 years old and served in WWII as a radio operator and aerial gunner on B-17 bombing campaigns in Italy. His plane was shot down and the crew jumped to earth by parachute and was taken prisoner by the Italians. He was released by the Italians behind German lines and evaded recapture for a year until liberated by American forces. Honorably discharged from the Army, he returned to Phoenix and completed a Bachelors of Science degree from Arizona State University in 1949 and a Masters of Natural Sciences in 1969. In 1948 he married a coed he met at Arizona State University, Patricia Kielgass (deceased) from Miami, Arizona and raised two sons, Micheal Laybe (deceased) and Patrick Laybe. Vince was a public grade school science teacher and taught at Monte Vista and Ingelside Elementary School for 26 years and retired in 1982. After retiring, he enjoyed playing tennis and travel. About ten years prior to passing, he began to experience memory problems and mobility issues and moved into Beatitudes Early Memory Care in northwest Phoenix where he remained until passing away. Vince died four weeks after celebrating his 100th birthday. Vince is survived by his son Patrick, granddaughter Adrienne Savone and two great grandchildren, Vivienne and Enzo. A military service and internment will be at the Phoenix Veterans National Memorial.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019