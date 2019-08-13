|
|
Viola Fuller Hubbard
Phoenix - Viola Fuller Hubbard, born January 11, 1926 in Thatcher, Arizona to Reuben Fuller Jr. and Ama Taylor Fuller, died August 7, 2019. Her loving memory lives on through her five children: Patricia Hubbard, Jacque Ganem, Douglas Hubbard, Robert Hubbard, and Cindy Huntbach; her 20 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren.
Viola graduated from Thatcher High School in 1943. She attended Arizona State College (now ASU) in Tempe from 1944-1946. She then married the love of her life, Keith W Hubbard, on January 25, 1946 in Thatcher, Arizona.
Viola played the trumpet and loved to listen and dance to big band music. Keith and Viola were members of The Debonairs—a local group that would meet quarterly, dressed in their finest, to dance to big band music. Viola also spent a lot of her time hiking. She and Keith hiked the Grand Canyon too many times to count, always prepared with her first-aid kit and canteen on her side.
Viola was always very athletic. She enjoyed every sport, but her favorites were softball and volleyball. She took sports very seriously and always gave 110% in every practice and game. Together Viola and Keith served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They served from 1977-1980 in the Australia Brisbane Mission.
Viola was always the light in every room. She was the first to welcome any new face. Her spunky full-of-life personality made lasting friendships everywhere she went. Viola was known by many to have been the most gracious hostess. She loved opening her home and heart to her big family and anyone else who needed a place to call home. She taught so many to love big and play hard. There are no words to fully express the gratitude we all hold in our hearts for the love she has given us. We are at peace knowing that her 93 years here were lived to the fullest. Viola said goodbye to her loving husband, Keith, in 2002. After 17 years spent apart, we know they are reunited once again and are dancing their way through Heaven's gates. We can never replace Viola, but a piece of her light shines on through each of us every day.
Funeral services are Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ahwatukee Groves Ward, 1050 W. Grove Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85283.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 13, 2019