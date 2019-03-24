|
Viola Mae Belisle
Glendale - Viola Mae (Smith) Belisle, born on September 21, 1947 in Phoenix, Arizona, passed away at age 71 on March 19, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. Viola was the loving wife of the late Larry Belisle. She was preceded in death by her son, Donovan Belisle; daughter, Dawn Belisle; and brother, Ronnie Smith. Viola is survived by her daughter, Danielle Belisle-Thomas(Mike); brothers, Mel Smith(Lil), Glenn Smith(Jodi), and William Smith(Margo); sister, Connie Smith-Vaughn(Bob); grandchildren, Tuesday Davenport(Raymond), Jessica Morgan(Erik), Andrea Fischer, Dylan Belisle, Devin Belisle, and Sean Davenport; and great-grandchild, Hayden Davenport. She graduated from Alhambra High School in 1965 and cosmetology school soon after. Viola was employed with Fry's Food Stores for over 30 years, retiring at the age of 55. She attended water aerobics weekly and enjoyed bingo nights. She also loved to cook. She had a special side for every holiday and made everything from scratch, but could never tell anyone the recipe because only she knew what a dot in the hand amount was. Viola had the biggest heart full of love and affection. Her family was her priority and making sure she was at every event and seeing everyone on their birthdays. She always had a camera in her hand to capture every moment, even if she was stopping by to say hi there was always a picture. We will miss the stories of when she was younger, her great food and most of all the great Mother, Grammy, Great Grammy, friend, sister, aunt, cousin that we all love! Friends and family can pay their respects at the viewing on Wednesday, March 27 10:00 to 12:00pm and service 12:00 to 1:00pm at Best Funeral Services, Inc., 9380 West Peoria Avenue, Peoria, Arizona, 85345. Immediately following, there will be a graveside service at Rest Haven Cemetery, 6450 West Northern Avenue, Glendale, Arizona, 85301.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019