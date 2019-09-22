|
|
Viola Martin
Mesa - Viola Mae (Knapp) Martin joined husband Bus and other family members in God's House on September 7, 2017. Viola was born July 3, 1919 in Upland, Nebraska. She had three children; Janetha Miller-Moore of Mesa, AZ, Harold Martin of Avondale, AZ, and John Martin of Lindsay, OK. She enjoyed 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ on December 28, 2019 at 3:00 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019