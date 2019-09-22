Services
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
(480) 838-5639
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Lakeshore Mortuary
1815 South Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola Martin


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola Martin Obituary
Viola Martin

Mesa - Viola Mae (Knapp) Martin joined husband Bus and other family members in God's House on September 7, 2017. Viola was born July 3, 1919 in Upland, Nebraska. She had three children; Janetha Miller-Moore of Mesa, AZ, Harold Martin of Avondale, AZ, and John Martin of Lindsay, OK. She enjoyed 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ on December 28, 2019 at 3:00 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Mortuary
Download Now