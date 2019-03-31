|
Violet Kwan Toy
Phoenix - Violet Kwan Toy passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born January 2, 1927, in Phoenix, AZ and attended Madison Elementary, Phoenix Union High School, and Phoenix College. She went on to receive her BA from UC Berkeley in education. After returning to Phoenix to teach at Madison Elementary for 7 years, Violet decided to travel the world, teaching for the Department of Defense in Okinawa, Japan, in Charmont, France, in Morocco, in Weisbaden, Germany, on Torrejon Air Base in Madrid, and in Chicksands, England. Before coming back home to Arizona, she took the opportunity to see as much of the world as she could. She served as chapter president of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association and was a member of Duet, helping those homebound by age or health issues. In her later years, she volunteered at her niece's restaurant Blue Fin, where she was beloved by customers. She is survived by her sisters Nancy Yuke, Betsy Yee, and Shirley Tung. A funeral service in memory of Violet will be held on Monday, April 1st, at 10:30 a.m., at Orangewood Presbyterian Church, 7321 N 10th St, Phoenix, 85020. A grave-side service will follow at Greenwood Memorial Lawn, 2300 West Van Buren, 85009. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Orangewood Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019