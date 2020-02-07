|
Violet Lorraine Nelson Seaman
Phoenix - Violet Lorraine Nelson Seaman, 101, passed away peacefully at home early Sunday morning, January 26, 2020. Born to Swedish immigrants Christina and Olaf "Ole" Nelson on December 22, 1918, in Birchdale, MN, Violet was the youngest and last surviving of eight siblings.
Violet was preceded in death by loving husband Loren E. Seaman (L.E.), who died in 1979.
Survivors include daughters Carol Carney Itule (Bruce), Joan Charles (Anthony) and Kathleen Seaman (Russell Tiedt).
Ten grandchildren: Shannon Carney Johnson (Dustin), Lauren Carney Pierce (Phillip), Kristine Carney Gonzalez (Joseph) and Brent Carney; Nadia, Anna and Mila Charles; Cari Campbell Dockendorf, Megan and Ryan Campbell.
Seventeen great-grandchildren: Kate and Danny Johnson; Austin, Violet and Sam Pierce; Claire, Stella and Blake Gonzalez; Michael and Malaki Simpson; Grace, Christopher and Alexa Charles; Kaylie, Brianna and Ellie Dockendorf; Dulce Ortiz.
Also surviving: niece Diane Procunier Fancher; nephew Don Procunier (Patsy); many more nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews; and cousins, including 101-year-old cousin Ella Masterson, with whom she grew up in Birchdale, and many cousins in Sweden.
Violet said she felt so fortunate to have spent her childhood in Birchdale "with a caring family, many cousins, and friendly neighbors who would rush to help extinguish a house fire after being summoned by a general telephone call of 10 rings sent to all phones." Violet was an excellent narrative writer, storyteller and the family historian.
Two of Violet's sisters died at young ages. All four of Violet's brothers remained in Birchdale, but she and sister Myrtle Nelson Procunier ultimately settled in Phoenix.
Violet left Birchdale in December of 1941 and worked at an airplane factory in California for sixty cents an hour. After the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, the United States joined World War II and people flocked to the West Coast for defense jobs. She enlisted in the Army (Women's Army Corps), where she served as an X-ray technician. She was trained in El Paso, then stationed at Fort Sam Houston near San Antonio. Violet was discharged in 1946, attended a Minneapolis business college and then returned to California after graduation.
She met future husband L.E. in 1951 while living in Los Angeles. They married the following year and started a family, moving to Phoenix in 1957.
Violet was a rare gem and modest by nature. Sweet, smart, spirited and kind. Clever and loving. Witty. Sharp as a tack, great sense of humor. Adventuresome. Dressed immaculately. Fan of Dillard's petite department. An excellent seamstress who taught all three daughters how to sew. She created stylish dresses and blouses, dog costumes, Barbie doll clothes and more. She loved flowers and maintained a perfect yard. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and politics, current events and ancestry research. And Stephen Colbert. Lunch dates, enchiladas, tamales and cheeseburgers. Chicken pot pie and homemade Swedish potato sausage, a family tradition. Fresh vegetables, good bread and cheese. Vanilla ice cream and See's candy. Margaritas on occasion, mariachi bands and beautiful hymns always. Parties and selfies. Children and animals and baseball. Although she stopped driving six years ago, her driver's license is still valid, a point of personal pride.
Violet was tech savvy and computer literate. She mastered the iPhone and used it for calls, texting, emailing, googling, photography and more. She used apps, including those for Uber and Lyft. She created her own Bitmoji long before nearly everyone else in the family.
Violet shared a great deal about her childhood and recorded it for history. One of many examples: "Birchdale had wonderful dances in the hall, and how I would look forward to them! People came from all places along the Rainy River. Bands from other towns were hired to provide music, and we enjoyed dancing Fox Trot, Waltz, Schottische and Polka. Some danced the Jitterbug. The band I most remember was 'Tony's Swingsters' led by Tony Svitak of Graceton."
Violet vehemently insisted that no party be planned for her 90th or 100th birthdays. Too much work and trouble, too expensive, December is too busy for people, please don't fuss, etc. The 90th birthday party was organized in secret, and she was told only after plans were set. She protested for about 30 seconds, but the next comment out of her mouth was, "Will there be dancing?"
Violet's 100th birthday party was held at the Phoenix Zoo and attended by nearly 150 family members, friends and neighbors who sang to her in unison. She was thrilled.
Violet - aka Vi, Mother and Granny - was the light of her family's life, and that of countless friends. She will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Beatitudes, 555 W. Glendale Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, followed by a graveside tribute at Greenwood Memory Lawn, 719 N. 27th Avenue, then a lunch reception in celebration of Violet's life at Nelson Hall, Church of the Beatitudes.
