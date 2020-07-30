Violet Lucille Dahlquist



Violet Lucille Dahlquist, age 96, passed away on July 20, 2020. Violet was born on April 13, 1924 in Fallis, Oklahoma and was number 11 of 12 children. She loved living on a farm and enjoyed exploring the woods around the farm.



Violet married Harold W. Dahlquist on June 10, 1945 in Sacramento, CA. In 1948, she and Harold and their one year old son Dan moved to Phoenix, AZ so Harold could attend school at Arizona Bible Institute. Over the years, 3 more children came along: Elaine, Ronald and Erin.



Violet was preceded in death by her husband Harold and granddaughter Amanda. She is survived by her son Dan W. Dahlquist (Gloria); daughter Elaine K. Cusick (Jim); son Ronald P. Dahlquist (Marylou) and daughter Erin S. Ward (Ken), 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.



Violet's ashes will be placed next to Harold's at the National Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix. A memorial service will be scheduled later.









