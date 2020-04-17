|
|
Violet Mae Perry
Violet Mae Perry (95) went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2020. She spent the last two weeks with her daughter, Sheila and family, in Chandler and passed peacefully there.
Vi was born February 21, 1925 in Tarboro, North Carolina. After graduating high school in 1942, Violet married her sweetheart Walton McLean Jr., in Fayetteville, North Carolina on December 16, 1942. They were married 51 years before his passing.
Her husband, Walt was a major in the Army and fought in World War II. Vi was a devoted wife and followed him around the world. Together they had four children during their marriage: Dick Perry, Patricia Daniels, Sheila Schmidt, and Sandy Perry. Vi served as a volunteer for the Red Cross called the "Gray Ladies" in her early days and also worked as a manager at Kroger's for many years.
After retiring, Vi and Walt spent their time traveling the U.S. in their Airstream trailer and later in their motorhome. They eventually settled in Arizona in 1978. Both pursued their second love; golf, which included several holes-in-one. Vi set up golf leagues' in her community in Tempe and enjoyed socializing with her friends. They left "The Meadows" for a short time and bought a home in Mesa.
Vi and Walt loved being grandparents and spent a lot of time enjoying their company and taking them on short trips. Her husband passed away in May 1994, and Vi returned back to "The Meadows" where she could reunite with friends. Vi loved her dogs and they received a special ride in her car each day. When she couldn't drive them herself she made sure one of the family members would. She cared about animals and contributed to numerous organizations.
Vi was a strong, caring, and independent woman with quite a sense of humor. Widowed in 1994, she was devoted to her family, which she cared for deeply. Vi loved hanging around the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She looked forward to their visits each week. She just celebrated her 95th birthday in February with family gathered in Chandler.
Due to the CDC guidelines, her memorial services with Buehler Chandler Mortuary have been postponed, however there is a memorial page. To honor my mom, in lieu of flowers may I suggest a donation to one of the organizations she supported for years. The ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) or The National Wildlife Federation.
We will miss her greatly!
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020