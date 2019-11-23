Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet "Vi" (Sweeney) Ward


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet "Vi" (Sweeney) Ward Obituary
Violet "Vi" (Sweeney) Ward

Violet "Vi" (Sweeney) Ward, aged 97, passed away on November 11, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ ending a vibrant life beautifully lived with class and strength. Violet was born on June 10, 1922 to Violet (McCarrell) and John Sweeney in Chicago, IL where she grew up dreaming of travel. She fulfilled those dreams as a TWA air hostess in the late 1940s and afterwards with family and friends. Upon marriage, she relocated to Prairie Village, KS where she raised her three sons who were always her greatest source of pride. She was a member of TWA Clipped Wings, an organization of retired flight attendants. Her career also included many years as a manager for Ciro's Jewelry in Atlanta, GA before moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1996 to be close to family. Violet was a gracious hostess who loved entertaining in her home where she confidently lived alone despite the challenges of macular degeneration. Often asked about her secret to aging gracefully, she cited her pursuit of many interests, active lifestyle, keeping in touch with friends and family, and never being concerned about growing older.

Violet was preceded in death by her five siblings and eldest son Gerald of Marathon, FL. She is survived by her sons, Thomas of Durango, CO and Harry of Dunnellon, FL; and dear cousins, nieces, and nephews who will all miss her greatly.

Private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -