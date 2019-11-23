|
|
Violet "Vi" (Sweeney) Ward
Violet "Vi" (Sweeney) Ward, aged 97, passed away on November 11, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ ending a vibrant life beautifully lived with class and strength. Violet was born on June 10, 1922 to Violet (McCarrell) and John Sweeney in Chicago, IL where she grew up dreaming of travel. She fulfilled those dreams as a TWA air hostess in the late 1940s and afterwards with family and friends. Upon marriage, she relocated to Prairie Village, KS where she raised her three sons who were always her greatest source of pride. She was a member of TWA Clipped Wings, an organization of retired flight attendants. Her career also included many years as a manager for Ciro's Jewelry in Atlanta, GA before moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1996 to be close to family. Violet was a gracious hostess who loved entertaining in her home where she confidently lived alone despite the challenges of macular degeneration. Often asked about her secret to aging gracefully, she cited her pursuit of many interests, active lifestyle, keeping in touch with friends and family, and never being concerned about growing older.
Violet was preceded in death by her five siblings and eldest son Gerald of Marathon, FL. She is survived by her sons, Thomas of Durango, CO and Harry of Dunnellon, FL; and dear cousins, nieces, and nephews who will all miss her greatly.
Private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019