|
|
Violet Wengraf
Phoenix - Violet Wengraf, born in London, peacefully joined her husband John Wengraf on Aug 17, 2019. She was affectionately known as Mumsie, Nana Vi, Auntie Vi, Great Nana Vi, and many other endearing names including Loving Limey. Along with joining her hubby John ("Dudsie"), she reunited with her Mum Rose and Dad Herbert, Brothers Sid (and Sis-in-law Dots) and Bill (and Sis-in-law Kathy), Mum-in-law Maria, and her Brother-in-law George. Vi grew up in London, with her brothers and sister Elsie and a tree of Aunties, Uncles and Cousins. She lovingly spoke of her Mum's Sunday roast dinners, her Dad's puddings, his cheery cheeks and smiles as he worked on the London buses, and their trips to the seaside to picnic and soak in the sunshine. As a young adult, WWII brought a different closeness to her family as they huddled in their shelter during air raids on London. She joined others in riveting war planes in support of their troops. Later she worked for the United Nations and experienced life in Geneva, Switzerland. Upon returning to London, she worked at a travel company on Regent Street. It was there that she met and fell in love with John. In the mid '50s, she followed her heart and joined him in the U.S. where they married and began their family.
Raising her sons Paul and Mark, with a staple of family values, she held a career which included 20 years at State Farm in Phoenix. The families grew and she put her heart to others before her own. She doted and adored her kids, grandkids, great grandkids and extended loved ones. She possessed an endless love for remembering everyone else's special occasions and dates, shopping for the most unique, touching gifts, she held so many hearts close. To this day, she kept her lovely English accent and warmed hearts with her quips and funny sayings. Whether cute hints to her sons like "I'll clip your ear 'ole", or "I love you poppet", "be a dear and fetch me a flannel" (washcloth), or her "I'm just running to the top of the street" (map directions were quite animated!).
Vi loved family outings. Always looking to take photos and capture a beautiful flower, a scenic background, a stunning sunset. Always scanning the skies, she'd pick out images in the clouds - a lorry over here, a doggie over there, a bloke smoking a cigar on the mountain. Usually invoking a good laugh as the rest of us took focus to find her magic. She loved her scratcher tickets ("greedy sods", if they didn't pay), occasional run to have a gamble (better said with her accent), and trips to the mall to find gifts for others. She loved gardening and working to keep her yard "tidy". Even in her 90's, raking and trimming with us.
Vi was amazingly strong and took pride in her independence, while always tending to family first and endless memories. Only in her last year would she see a change that would have her join her kids in their home and be surrounded by the very love and care which she taught. Her conviction took her through a journey of Alzheimer's and Dementia with an immense courage.
Know that Vi had tremendous love and support throughout this from her entire family and she cherished the closeness during such difficult times. She would want to express heartfelt thanks for the selfless love from her entire extended family.
Vi's memories will live on through her sons Paul & wife Brenda, Mark & wife Karen, grandkids Lukas, Kelly, Lauren, Matt, Joseph, Patrick, John, Sam, Jakob, Bethie, Justin, Danielle, Brianna, great grand grandchildren Kara, Emma, Slade, James, and Jacqueline, her loving family of Judy, Jim, Patty, Kimmy, Travis, Dondi, Mike, great nephews and nieces Danny, Brandon, MacKenzie, and across the pond her sister Elsie, nephews and nieces Deb, Stuart, Jayne and Craig, and their extended families.
We share these stories in honor of our Mom and respecting her wishes in lieu of a service. If you would like to honor Vi in your own way, please consider volunteering for, or donations to, Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org) or the (). We will be having a private celebration of her life. Hold and treasure those close to you.
We will always love you Mom. You will be in our memories today and new memories ahead. Warm up the hiking trails with Dad!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019