|
|
Viollette Fern Dailey
Scottsdale - Viollette Fern Dailey, born Viollette Fern Harris to parents Beatrice and Paul Harris on March 23, 1921 in Sebeka, Minnesota. She went home to the song "Sheltered in the Arms of God" on March 31, 2020. Vi, as she was called by many, lived a full and blessed life. She wore many hats during her lifetime and enjoyed each one to the fullest. Her father was a cook and they lived in many areas of Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. She graduated from high school in Pierce, South Dakota in 1939 and Staples Normal College with a teaching degree in 1941. She married Leonard Dailey on May 31, 1942. She taught all 8 grades in a one room school near the Dailey family farm in Leader, Minnesota; often traveling to school via horse back and cross country skis. She taught there for 8 years until the war troops were back from the war and women teachers had to give up their jobs for the troops coming home. She worked side by side with her husband on the farm. They moved to Minneapolis where she became a hairdresser and enjoyed many years of that profession. They moved to Scottsdale in 1958 and built the "Fountain Terrace" apartment complex. After her husband's death in 2003, she remained there and finally retired at the age of 80. She moved to her new community, The Springs of Scottsdale, in 2011. There she was a true ambassador among the residents. Vi loved people and enjoyed reminiscing of the years gone by. She appreciated and respected people from all walks of life. She was a charter member of Scottsdale Worship Center, where she leaves a great legacy for education and missions. She often called Scottsdale Worship her "First Born". Besides her Scottsdale Worship family and The Springs family, she leaves her brother, Clayton Harris of Minneapolis, Minnesota; nieces, Lori, Linda, Kelley, April, Josephine, and Eldry; and nephews, Bruce, Tim, and Jay. In addition, she had two special friends, Sheila Jones and Sharon Howard. If you would ask her about her long life on Earth, she would have said, "it has been fun." Now she is rejoicing and dancing in heaven. A special thanks to her caregivers, Sepi, Sui, Cici and what a blessing they were to her and the tender care they provided. Memorials on her behalf may be made to Scottsdale Worship Center for The Legacy Fund 6508 E Cactus Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020