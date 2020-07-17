Viorica PasulaGlendale, AZ - Viorica Pasula, age 82, was a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.She is survived by her Son Marinel (Otilija); Grandson Daniel (Linkuca) and Granddaughter Rodica and Great-Granddaughter Taylor.She will live on in our hearts and memories, "Always and Forever".A visitation for family and friends will take place on Saturday July 18, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary Chapel. A funeral service will take place on Monday July 20 at 11:30 a.m. with burial to follow at 12:00 p.m.