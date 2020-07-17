1/1
Viorica Pasula
Viorica Pasula

Glendale, AZ - Viorica Pasula, age 82, was a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.

She is survived by her Son Marinel (Otilija); Grandson Daniel (Linkuca) and Granddaughter Rodica and Great-Granddaughter Taylor.

She will live on in our hearts and memories, "Always and Forever".

A visitation for family and friends will take place on Saturday July 18, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary Chapel. A funeral service will take place on Monday July 20 at 11:30 a.m. with burial to follow at 12:00 p.m.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
6234347000
