Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- University Chapel
3529 East University Drive
Mesa, AZ 85213
(480) 830-4105
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1249 S. 48th St.
Mesa, AZ
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1249 S. 48th St.
Mesa, AZ
Interment
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
City of Mesa Cemetery
1212 N. Center St.
Mesa, AZ
Mesa - Our dear Mother, was born on July 24, 1936, in Loa, Utah to William and Mable Potter and is the youngest of 11 children. She married Ralph M. Arrington on June 22, 1956. Ralph and Virgie Arrington are the proud parents of six girls, and are grandparents to 24 and great grandparents to 8.

Visitation will be at 9:00 AM with services at 10:00 AM, Monday, March 18th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1249 S. 48th St. in Mesa.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019
