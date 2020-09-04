Virgil Ray Decker



Phoenix - Virgil Ray Decker (Ray), age 89, passed away of natural causes August 1, 2020. He was born in Felt, Oklahoma to Oda Elvin Decker and Fannie May Cagel Decker. They moved from Texas to Oklahoma, and then finally settled in Phoenix, Arizona where the car broke down in 1935. He attended North High School for part of Freshman year before transfering to a trade school. Ray met his wife of 71 years, Nordean (Knight) Decker at Sunnyslope Skating Rink. They were married in the Chapel at the Lundberg Hansen Mortuary on February 12, 1949.



In 1954 he was drafted and deployed to South Korea. He re-upped his service in Etajima, Japan where he attended an Engineering School and received his GED. After returning from service, Ray worked as a pipefitter with Local 469 helping build dams and power houses all over Arizona until he retired in 1986.



Ray loved to build things, and was always working on a fixer-upper project from yard sale treasures. He enjoyed going for drives, visiting Mormon Lake, and spending time with animals. While living in Page, Arizona he had horses and liked to rope; more recently he looked after his surprise chihuahua, Rocky.



He is survived by his wife Nordean, his son Steven, his daughter DeAun and her husband Roy, his three granddaughters Tawnya, Jena, and Marcea and five great-grandchildren Kana, Aubrey, Mika, Cameron, and Mina.



Ray will be remembered for his calm confidence, sense of humor, and love for his family.









