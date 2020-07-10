Virgil S. GrzywaScottsdale - Virgil S Grzywa, 97, of Scottsdale, AZ died peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Virgil was born at home in Fullerton, Nebraska to John and Barbara (Koziol) Grzywa on April 1, 1923. He spent his childhood helping on the family farm and helped his family move the farming operation to Maple Park, IL in March 1943. He proudly enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Japan. He married Mary Ellen Sullivan on April 23, 1949. They settled in Maple Park raising seven children on the Sullivan family farm for several years and later he took his talents and worked at NIU in DeKalb, IL for 20 years. In 1984 Virgil & Mary Ellen retired to Arizona.Virgil enjoyed dancing where he and Mary Ellen were seen at many polka festivals. His love of music also expanded to playing his accordion. He and his brother Dick who played the button box would give mini concerts at family gatherings over the years. Virgil was an avid gardener turning the desert sands of Arizona into a bountiful feast of flowers, fruits and vegetables.He was a member of St. Bernadette's Catholic church's men's club and ushered for several years. Active member of the Maple Park American Legion Post 312 for 73 years and the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree, 68 years.He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ellen, his parents, siblings; Joan and Dorothy Grzywa; daughters Ellen O'Brien and Patricia (in infancy); sons Joseph and James Grzywa.He is survived by his siblings, John "Jack" Grzywa, St. Charles, IL, Theodore "Ted" Grzywa, Oregon, IL and Richard "Dick" (Geraldine)Grzywa, Sycamore, IL;His children, sons Edward (Janet) Grzywa, Maple Park, IL, Harold (Jill) Grzywa, Franklin Grove, IL and daughters Carolyn Grzywa, Esmond, IL, Mary Beth (Bill) Voorhaar, Tempe, AZ.Grandchildren, Sarah Jacobsen, Morgan Voorhaar, Jillian and Ryan Grzywa, Heather Robertson, Jacob and Kathryn O'Brien, John Grzywa, Kelly Higgins, Garrett and Kane Carlson, and great-grandchildren Kylie and Kyra Jacobsen, Kaitlynne Cappello, James and Matthew O'Brien, Brady and Vivian Grzywa, Lucca and Jennings Carlson, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Services will be held at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, Scottsdale, on Friday, 7/31/2020 at 3pm. Streaming is available. Follow Local CDC guidelines.Services will also be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Maple Park, IL, Saturday, 8/22/2020 at 10am. Follow local CDC guidelines.