Virginia A. Roatch
Sun City - Virginia A. Roatch passed away on March 26, 2019 in Sun City, Arizona at age 65. Virginia was born September 27, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary, and a nephew, Michael.
Virginia was the Showroom Artist for Western Carolina Products, producing beautiful artwork for all to enjoy. She loved her family and always wanted to make sure everyone was fine and doing well.
The family wishes to thank Virginia's care team at Banner Boswell Hospital and especially her nurses Nikki, Nicoleta and Alina for their compassion in her hour of need.
A graveside service and celebration of Virginia's life will be held at 10:30am on Monday, April 1, 2019 at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024. Condolences may be expressed online at https://www.hansenmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019