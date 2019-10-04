|
|
Virginia Ann Freed Bruner "Nan"
- - Virginia (Nan) Bruner, 89, was born the morning of October 24, 1929 in Sellersville, Pennsylvania and left us September 29, 2019. Her parents, now deceased, were Kathryn Virginia Pritchard, a homemaker, and J. Ralph Freed the Superintendent of Police for the Reading Railroad. She had two wonderful siblings whom she adored and predeceased her, Jeanne Freed Pierson and John R. Freed. Throughout her life the Freed and Pierson families provided much joy to Nan.
Migrating as a youth to the greater Philadelphia area Nan attended Abington High School and then went on to nursing school and became a Registered Nurse. On July 3, 1951 she married Albert Jay Bruner, and they had two children, David and Debbie.
For two decades beginning in 1972 Nan worked as a nurse at Doctor's Hospital (now Phoenix Children's Hospital). She was acknowledged often for her hard work and compassion and formed many lasting relationships with her peers. After retiring from nursing Nan was an active volunteer most notably at the Paradise Valley Emergency Food Bank as well as the Phoenix Library. Her compassion for others was always evident as was the quick smile and mild manner.
But above all else, Nan cherished her Family. She is survived by her son David (Peggy), her daughter, Debbie, and her grandchildren Joseph (Trisha), Jason (Kaytie), Janet (Patrick) and Jennifer (David). She is also survived by her 4 wonderful great grandchildren, Abbie, Keegan, Ella and Hudson who absolutely adored their "Great Gram". From the beaches in Sea Isle City, NJ to the shores of Kauai and San Diego Nan loved the beach. There was nothing more important or special in her life than the Family time each summer at the beach. Years melted off her physical age when she had an opportunity to enjoy the sun, surf and sand with the kids.
Nan left a legacy of selflessness, compassion and love and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Services will be private. The Family would like to thank Nan's friends and extended family for all the outpouring of love and affection. If you would like to make a contribution in Nan's honor, please consider donating to her favorite charity, the Paradise Valley Emergency Food Bank, 10862 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019