Virginia Ann Koch
Phoenix - Virginia Ann Koch was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on February 16, 1928 to Ralph and Nell Jones. She received the gift of Holy Baptism and became a Child of God. Virginia was united in holy marriage to Oscar R. Koch on 4th of April 1948. God also blessed them with the gift of children: Carol, Robert, Kathy and Susan. On May 14, 2019, God called Virginia home to heaven. In 1975, Virginia created Phoenix Union's first Career Center at Alhambra High School. In her 20+ years there, she helped thousands of students find their passion in life. She was truly suited to this role and took much pride in her work. She made many friends in the Alhambra Lion community and continued to be an avid supporter of public education. She is survived by Robert Koch (Becky), Kathy Bradshaw (Jeff), and Susan Wolf (Jack) and her grandchildren Craig and Kara Koch and Cliff, Rachel, Leah, and Grace Bradshaw.
A service will be held on Sunday, May 26, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 6301 W Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85033. A luncheon reception will begin at 11:30 am with the service at 12:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church at the address above or Hospice of the Valley 1510 E Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 24 to May 26, 2019