Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Virginia Ann Wordsman Obituary
Virginia Ann Wordsman

Virginia lived a great life til the age of 82. In her wake she left a lot of friends. Spending many years working in the art department of Lockheed, she worked side by side with her future husband, John. With John constantly flipping rubber bands at her while she worked, they became very close and of course, married. The couple have two beautiful children, Jack, a son, and Diana, a daughter. Being a first-class artist, she kept the family in beautiful paintings for their walls. Winning many awards at art shows, she was a mini celebrity in our family. Animal lover, she raised many pets and often took in animals who were sick and needed nurturing. As a sister to me and my older brother Tom, she was more like a loveable good friend. Most of all she laughed at Tom and my silly jokes. A great laugh she had too. We'll all miss her forever. In addition to her children, grandchildren and husband of 57 years, Virginia is also survived by her brother Jim White. Funeral to be held Friday, March 13th at 10 a.m. at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary located at 200 W. Beardsley in Phoenix, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
