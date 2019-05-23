Services
Virginia Anne Chernis


Virginia Anne Chernis

Phoenix - Anne passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19th. She was born to Virginia and Harry Schoonmaker in Billings, MT on September 20th, 1934. The family moved to Seattle, Washington in 1941, where she graduated from Highline High School and attended the University of Washington. Anne married Morrie Chernis on June 27th, 1954. Anne is survived by sons Stuart (Diane), Douglas (Nicole) and daughters Barbara Dailey (Marlin) and Mary Kaufmann (Jamie), grandchildren Chris, Geoff and Brad Dailey, Demi Null, Drew and Cameron Kaufmann, Rachel Chernis and 5 great-grandchildren. Anne loved children, animals (especially horses and dogs) and bridge. After retiring from the Boeing Co., she became a docent at the Woodland Park Zoo. When she and Morrie moved to Arizona, she became a volunteer at the Phoenix Zoo and then a member of the Zoo Auxiliary. Anne and Morrie traveled extensively after they retired. Daughter Barbara lived in Europe so there were many visits to see grandchildren. Bridge became her passion the last years of her life.

Celebration of Life will be held Friday May 24th at 4:30 PM, at The Terraces, 7550 N. 16th St., Phoenix (valet parking available). In Lieu of Flowers donations to local food bank, The Phoenix Zoo Auxiliary, Southwest Wildlife or the Arizona Humane Society are appreciated.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 23 to May 24, 2019
