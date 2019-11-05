|
Virginia Beben
Tempe - Virginia Ochs Beben, age 89 , was born October 28, 1930 in Bayonne, NJ to parents George and Ethyl (Stibler) Ochs. She passed away October 30, 2019. Married to Eugene S. Beben on February 3,1951 and had four children: Eugene W. Beben (Marti), Robert M. Beben (Darlene), Linda A. McDonald (Merle), and Virginia E. Belousek (Dave). She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Linda, and brother William Ochs. Virginia is survived by her sons Eugene and Robert, daughter Virginia, and sister Kathy Bujnowski (Bob). Virginia graduated from Bayonne High School in 1947. She and her husband Eugene moved their family from Bayonne to Tempe, AZ in 1967 and she resided in her Tempe residence for the remainder of her life. Virginia was a stay-at-home mother during her years in New Jersey and then went to work for Metropolitan Life Insurance as an executive assistant upon moving to Arizona. She retired from Met Life in 1990. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic church and attended services there every Sunday for as long as she was physically able. Virginia's passion was to spend time with her large and growing family. In addition to her four children, she was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, as of the latest count! She will be missed by all who knew her. A visitation will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa, AZ 85204. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church 440 E. Elliot Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019