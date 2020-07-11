1/1
Virginia Brachocki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Brachocki

Scottsdale - Virginia Brachocki passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at the age of 102 in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born on March 29, 1918 in Brooklyn, NY, the eldest child of Joseph A Smolenski and Felicia (Piasecki). She was preceded in death by her husband Edward and daughter Barbara (O'Leary), as well as her brothers Stephen and Joseph Smolenski and their wives.

She is survived by her son Edward and wife Susan (Schnoor), grandchildren Jennifer Brown (Anthony) and Sean O'Leary and great grandchild Max Brown, plus numerous nieces and nephews who she loved very much.

Jeannie, as she was known to most, was a wonderful, caring and compassionate person. Her intellectual curiosity knew few bounds and she always wanted to know about you. As a teen she was very involved with the YWCA in Brooklyn, where she met Eleanor Roosevelt, a highlight of her young life. After the war she worked for a number of years for the interior design firm McMillen and Co. in Manhattan as an assistant to company founder Mrs. Brown. She left to start her family, and spent most of her adult life on Long Island where she raised her family. She was dedicated to volunteer work including transcribing books into Braille for many years and working for Catholic Charities. She and her husband Ed were longtime members of Hempstead Golf Club where she was also an avid bridge player. They also travelled extensively through the U.S and Europe on business and pleasure which she treasured.

She moved to Arizona in 2014 where she lived with her son and his wife until recently. She was a deeply religious, strongly independent woman and the best Mom anyone could ask for.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday Feb 13 at 9:30AM with interment at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury to follow.

Arrangements are being made with the New Hyde Park Funeral Home www.nhpfh.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to the American Foundation for the Blind https://www.afb.org/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Holy Spirit RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
NEW HYDE PARK F H
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NEW HYDE PARK F H

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved