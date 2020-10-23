1/1
Virginia Daiza
Virginia Daiza

Town of Paradise Valley - Our hearts ache for our beloved Virginia who entered into heaven. God called to take you home, and no one heard the angels near. A misfortune of events that should never have happened. Unjust. We are empty, and we are lost. A million tears we have cried. Sorrowful wounds that will never heal. Virginia, a vibrant, gorgeous, smart, charming, and engaging woman. She studied law and business, and worked in management. An entertaining storyteller who could outsmart any argument! A perfectionist in every facet of her life. Strong Faith. Endless love of family and friends. A protector like no other. They don't make women like Virginia anymore! She will always be remembered and loved. Virginia is survived by Nadiya, Mimi, Sandy, Mike, & Jim, nieces and nephews and extended relatives. Visitation and Rosary: Sunday Oct. 25 from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School, Scottsdale; Mass: Monday Oct. 26 @ 10:00 AM at OLPH, 7655 E. Main St. Scottsdale.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
06:30 - 09:00 PM
Messinger Mortuaries
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
OLPH
