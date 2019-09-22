|
Virginia Elizabeth Martin
Chandler - Virginia Elizabeth (Betsy) Martin, age 73 of Chandler, AZ passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 16, 2019. She was preceded in her death by her parents, John and Virginia Sperry, her brother, Frederick Sperry, and her son, Edward Martin. Betsy was born in Berwyn, Illinois. She met her husband, James Martin, while attending Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois and they married in 1966. When James started law school at the University of Illinois, she transferred there, graduating in 1968. After a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis in 1969, she moved with her family to Arizona, where she resided for 50 years. She resumed her education at ASU and graduated in 1982 with a Masters in Health Services Administration. She worked for the Maricopa County Department of Health Services until 1995, taking a medical retirement.
Betsy is survived by her husband, James; her sister, Amy Fagioli (Mauro); her son, William Martin (Wendy); her in-laws, Debra Bryant (James), and nieces and nephews.
Betsy was a formidable intellect and prolific reader. She loved music, mastering piano and violin as a young woman. She and James were decades-long members of the Chamber Music Society and the Arizona Opera. As family matriarch of a loving and committed husband and two remarkable and challenging sons, Betsy lived her life with serious and passionate discipline.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 28 at Richardson Funeral Home, 2621 South Rural Road, Tempe. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to KBAQ radio, https://kbaq.org in memory of Betsy.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019