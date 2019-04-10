Services
Melcher Mortuary Mission Chapel & Crematory
6625 E Main St
Mesa, AZ 85205
(480) 832-3500
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Crescent Run Community Center Ballroom
8500 E. Southern Avenue
Mesa, AZ
- - Virginia Josephine Ropicky, was Born April 5, 1934 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Virginia joined God and all the angels peacefully on April 3, 2019 at 4:45pm surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald J Ropicky. Virginia was the proud mother of JoAnn, Gerald P., Jeffery and Michael J Ropicky; with Son-in-Law Rick Dugan, and daughter-in-law's Angie, Sally, and Marielle Ropicky. Virginia has one sister - Therese Sedlacek (Marty); and two brothers - Peter (Roberta) and Joseph (Paula) Crapitto. She was a devoted Daughter, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Godmother. Her parents Anna and Joseph Crapitto will greet her at the gates of heaven. Grand Children: Aaron Penzkover, Amanda Cook, Alan Ropicky, Emily Ropicky, and Michael A. Ropicky, Great Grand Children: Ava Cook, Colton Cook

God Children: Dawn Thorp, and Shelly Collins. Virginia has many relatives and friends throughout the world who will mourn the loss of this very special lady. Known to many Loved by all that met her. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 12:00 noon, April 12, 2019, at Crescent Run Community Center Ballroom, 8500 E. Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209. Donations to be made in Virginia's name to: Hospice of the Valley Sherman Home, 5801 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 10, 2019
