Virginia Landinger



- - Virginia Landinger, age 77, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 after a long and courageous fight with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born September 11, 1941 in Clifton, Arizona to Florentino and Micaela Saiz. She married her longtime friend and love, Gunther Landinger in June of 1994 who preceded her in death in November of 2016.



For many years, Virginia worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix; it suited her servant heart and after retirement she continued to shower her family with unconditional love and her unforgettable cooking. Some of her favorite things to do were going to the casino to win BIG, attending her prayer group with her closest friends and grabbing a "Mocha Latte" at her local Starbucks (no whip!).



Virginia made friends everywhere she went, and no one would ever go unnoticed while in her presence; from the bank teller to the grocery clerk she always went out of her way to make everyone feel special.



Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."



Virginia is survived by her three brothers; Florentino, John, Michael and sister Julia; three daughters; Patricia, Veronica (Michael) and Regina; three step-children; Kelly, Bart and Jon; seven grandchildren; Brandon, Nicole (Jake), Zachary (Anna), Bri, Michaela, Michael and Ava; four step-grandchildren; Madeline, Riley, Jordan and Chloe; plus three great-granddaughters Taylor, Vivienne and Stella.



Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday, July 27, 2019, Visitation will be held at 9:00 am with Rosary Prayers at 9:30 am at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 am at St. Gregory Catholic Parish, 3424 N. 18th Ave. Phoenix. Published in The Arizona Republic on July 24, 2019