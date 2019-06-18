Resources
Phoenix - Virginia Mae Henson (Waris-Hillman) Age 73 passed away Saturday, June 8th 2019 from natural causes in her Phoenix, AZ home. She was born May 5th, 1946 in Ithaca, New York and is proud mother of her 3 children: Jon Hillman, Tracy Wise-Hillman, and Matt Hillman. She spent many of her years Studying Law and working for Public Schools in Old River, CA. Spencer, NY. Ithaca, NY and Mesa, AZ. She was a kind soul and was loved by all that spent time with her. Before passing she decided on Donation to Research for Life Funeral Services 2230 E Magnolia St, Phoenix, AZ 85034.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 18, 2019
