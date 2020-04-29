|
Virginia Mae Jett
Virginia Mae Jett, age 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 19, 2020.
Born Virginia Mae Call in 1922 to Arnold and Gladys Call in Lowe, KS, 'Ginny' was the eldest daughter of seven, with three sisters and three brothers. She graduated from Sedan High School in 1942.
Virginia married the love of her life, Robert 'Bob' L. Jett, on July 25, 1945, while he was on leave during WWII and they enjoyed 58 loving years of marriage together. They made Phoenix, AZ their home in 1957 and raised two daughters. Virginia enjoyed playing golf and bridge and was well known for her lemon meringue pies made with fresh lemons from her backyard. One of her greatest joys was spending summers with Bob in the beautiful log cabin they built in Pinewood, AZ. She loved decorating the cabin with her collection of birdhouses and playing golf with all of her wonderful friends at the Country Club.
Virginia is survived by two daughters: Melanie (husband Marion) and Stephanie (husband Kip), four grandchildren: Heather (husband Tiago), Phillip, Mandisa, Marisha (husband) Richard, one great grandchild Semiramis, and her sisters Zelpha and LaVerne.
Her husband, her parents, three brothers, and one sister preceded her in death.
The family has suggested memorials to The Beatitudes Campus: 1610 W. Glendale, Phoenix, AZ 85021; https://beatitudescampus.org/ and Encanto Community Church: 2710 N. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007; https://encantocommunitychurch.org/
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020