Virginia Magdeline Tarajcak



Phoenix - Virginia Magdeline Tarajcak, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.



Beloved wife of late husband John Tarajcak, Virginia was a devoted mother of five children: Kathy Sutherland, Steve, Dan, Ricky and Vicki Giordani. She is survived by six grandchildren: David, Michelle, Danielle, Angela, Gianni and Giulio. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren Megan and Davey and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Virginia attended Maple Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio, where she met John. They were married in 1947 and moved to Phoenix, Arizona to raise their family.



Virginia and John were passionate about spending time together at their cabin in Payson, Arizona. Surrounded by the beauty of nature, they shared many wonderful and loving memories there, often with family and friends. Virginia's talent for arts and crafts and painting provided her with personal fulfillment and for several years, she shared her creative skills with children. As a devout member of the Catholic Church, Virginia was a tireless volunteer. She frequently helped out with special events and spent countless hours designing and arranging floral arrangements to adorn the alter.



Virginia's kind soul and incredible strength touched many lives. She will be missed by all who knew her.



A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. - 6:30 P.M., with a Memorial Service Immediately following at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3801 E. Greenway Rd., Phoenix. The interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary