Virginia Martell
Scottsdale - Virginia Calles Martell, 95, a life-long resident of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 and now rejoices in the glory of eternal life with her Lord Jesus Christ. Virginia was born in Los Angeles, California on May 11, 1925, and was part of the Greatest Generation. Virginia spent a lifetime serving her family and others in her career, church, and civic affiliations.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 2, 5-8 pm at Messinger Indian School Mortuary. A graveside service will take place on Friday, July 3rd at 9:30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 27 to Jul. 1, 2020.