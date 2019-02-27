Virginia McCleney Wright



Virginia McCleney Wright, 95, passed away quietly on February 21st. She was born on June 8, 1923 in Chadbourn, NC to Leroy McCleney and Estelle Virginia Williams. She graduated from Mars Hill College and worked in the Wilmington shipyards during WWII. She began a written correspondence with William Carlton Wright, an acquaintance from Mars Hill, after she heard he had been wounded in the war. Ginny's southern charm, sharp wit and red heels captivated Carlton. They were married in 1947 in Chadbourne, NC, and had three children, Bill Jr., Bob, and daughter Pat. Bill and Ginny moved the family to Phoenix, AZ in 1950. She then went on to receive a BS in Education from Grand Canyon College in 1964 and a master's degree from Arizona State University in 1970. Ginny was a dedicated teacher and taught Adult Basic Education at Phoenix Union High School before moving on to teach Adult Education at ASU, helping prepare returning veterans for college-level work. She would spend her whole life teaching in one way or another, and no grandchild ever left her house without a full belly (southern cooking was her specialty) and a deep respect for good grammar. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Bill Jr. and Ofelia, Bob and Pat, and Pat and Dale and 6 grandchildren, Kristin, Bryan, Elisa, Emily, Chelsea, and Dania, and 8 great-grandchildren. Memorial service to be held Saturday, March 2, 10:30 am at Lamb Chapel, Grace Community Church, Tempe, AZ. Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the family.