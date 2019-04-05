|
Virginia (Garrett) McDougall
Glendale - Virginia McDougall, 92, passed away at a Hospice Center in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, March 30th.
She, her husband, Oliver Garrett, and three daughters lived in Forest City, North Carolina before moving to Phoenix, Az.
Oliver passed away in 1983, and after being widowed for 10 years, Virginia married Robert McDougall, whom she met while volunteering for Hospice.
She and "Bob" lived in Payson, AZ for many years before his passing in 2014.
Virginia was employed as a telephone operator in North Carolina, worked in the collection department for Sears in Phoenix. and also was a child care provider for several years. She loved playing the piano, gardening, all types of animals, family gatherings, and was always the first one to provide help to others in their time of need.
She is survived by her daughters Margaret vanVeldhuizen (Leo) of Litchfield Park, Cindy Gess (Jim) of Glendale, and Patty Steely (Jim) of Payson, several nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arizona Humane Society, any no kill animal shelter, or The .
Open memorial service will be Monday, April 8, 10:30 AM, at Best Funeral Services, 9380 W. Peoria Ave.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 5, 2019