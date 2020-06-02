Virginia Myrtle Huwald
Born: January 31, 1923; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 27, 2020; in Scottsdale, AZ
Daughter of John and Laura (Chant) Lidbury.
Virginia was married to the late John R. Huwald in 1950; he preceded her in death in 1994.
Virginia was a retired bookkeeper at Allen Wales Adding Machine Co. and previously worked in the office of Lidbury Construction Co.
Survivors include: daughter Karen (Steven) Zuidema of Park Falls, WI
Dates of services in Illinois and Arizona will be determined.
Cremation will take place at Phoenix Crematory.
Memorials may be made to: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 4930 E. Greenway Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Born: January 31, 1923; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 27, 2020; in Scottsdale, AZ
Daughter of John and Laura (Chant) Lidbury.
Virginia was married to the late John R. Huwald in 1950; he preceded her in death in 1994.
Virginia was a retired bookkeeper at Allen Wales Adding Machine Co. and previously worked in the office of Lidbury Construction Co.
Survivors include: daughter Karen (Steven) Zuidema of Park Falls, WI
Dates of services in Illinois and Arizona will be determined.
Cremation will take place at Phoenix Crematory.
Memorials may be made to: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 4930 E. Greenway Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.