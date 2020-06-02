Virginia Myrtle Huwald
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Myrtle Huwald

Born: January 31, 1923; in Chicago, IL

Died: May 27, 2020; in Scottsdale, AZ

Daughter of John and Laura (Chant) Lidbury.

Virginia was married to the late John R. Huwald in 1950; he preceded her in death in 1994.

Virginia was a retired bookkeeper at Allen Wales Adding Machine Co. and previously worked in the office of Lidbury Construction Co.

Survivors include: daughter Karen (Steven) Zuidema of Park Falls, WI

Dates of services in Illinois and Arizona will be determined.

Cremation will take place at Phoenix Crematory.

Memorials may be made to: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 4930 E. Greenway Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved