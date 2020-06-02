Virginia Myrtle Huwald



Born: January 31, 1923; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 27, 2020; in Scottsdale, AZ



Daughter of John and Laura (Chant) Lidbury.



Virginia was married to the late John R. Huwald in 1950; he preceded her in death in 1994.



Virginia was a retired bookkeeper at Allen Wales Adding Machine Co. and previously worked in the office of Lidbury Construction Co.



Survivors include: daughter Karen (Steven) Zuidema of Park Falls, WI



Dates of services in Illinois and Arizona will be determined.



Cremation will take place at Phoenix Crematory.



Memorials may be made to: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 4930 E. Greenway Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254









