|
|
Virginia (Ginny) Patterson Rote
Peoria - Born December, 17, 1923 went to be with the Lord on February 8, 2020. Ginny was born in Phoenix, Arizona and attended Murphy Elementary, Phoenix Union High School, and got her bachelor's and master's degree from Arizona State University.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Raymond C. Rote, the love of her life for 67 years and her grandson, Ryan Thrapp.
She is survived by her three children, Larry Rote (Elaine), Linda Thrapp, and Lorna Ziemer (Duane), and her sister, Ruby Lowry. She was loved by many Grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Virginia will be at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary, 719 N 27th Ave in Phoenix, on February 20th at 11:00am.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020