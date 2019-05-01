|
|
Virginia Purgason Cloud
Phoenix - Virginia Purgason Cloud passed away on April 24, 2019 of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel T. Cloud Jr., M.D. Virginia was born in rural Georgia on September 28, 1921. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Speech and Drama from La Grange College in La Grange, Georgia. Virginia taught school for one year and then enlisted in the Navy where she was stationed at the Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego as a Pharmacist Mate and member of the Hospital Corps. After World War II, Virginia returned to Georgia and received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. Virginia reenlisted in the Navy as nurse and was stationed at the Oakland Naval Hospital in Oakland, California, where she became a Lieutenant during the Korean War. While in Oakland, Virginia met Daniel Cloud, a Navy doctor and the love of her life. Virginia and Dan were married on Valentine's Day in 1952 in San Francisco, California. Virginia and Dan moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1955 where Dan opened the first pediatric surgery practice in the state. Virginia was a busy and involved wife and mother and was known for her Southern accent, famous Southern cooking and beautiful roses from her garden. Virginia made every holiday and birthday a special, elegant, occasion. She was a longtime Phoenix Country Club golfer, volunteer at the Heard Museum and enjoyed her many friendships with the Birthday Girls. Virginia is survived by her children Priscilla Cloud (Mike Lubinski), Andy Cloud, and Toadie Lawless (Jim Ryan). She is also survived by six grandchildren; Stephanie Grant (Greg), Annie Lawless Jacobs (Jeff), David Lawless, Katie Lubinski, Andy Lubinski and Kevin Lubinski. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 1, 2019