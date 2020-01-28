|
Virginia (Welch) Raptis, a longtime resident of Peoria, Az., passed away suddenly and peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of January 21st at the age of 88. Virginia was born in 1931, in Port Huron, Michigan, the only child of Claud Welch and Grace (McColl) Welch. Raised in Toledo, Ohio, Virginia loved horseback riding, dance, and was a majorette at DeVilbiss High School where she graduated in 1949. In 1950 Virginia married and had twins, Karen and Keith, the following year. After moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1970, Virginia met and married William Raptis Sr. in 1974. They had over 45 happy years together. She is survived by her husband William, her son Keith and his wife Sue, and 4 step children, Bill Jr., Tom, Steve and Marsha. She is preceded in death by her daughter Karen and grandson Kevin. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020