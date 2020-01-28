|
|
Virginia Rose Salvatore
Phoenix - Virginia Rose Salvatore, 95, passed away on January 22nd, 2020 in Phoenix. Virginia was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1924 to Frank Fusaro and Rose Bondi.
Virginia, her first husband, and two children moved to Arizona in 1956 from Kansas City. She had various occupations, mostly in the secretarial field, but her favorite employment was that as a property manager for a retirement home. She worked there for 22 years until her retirement.
Her favorite "hobby" by far, was gambling. She was an excellent poker player and never visited a casino that she didn't like. She was a wonderful cook and especially liked to bake. Her pies and pie crust were legendary and always requested at any family gathering.
Above all, her love of family was always foremost in her thoughts. During the 70's, she met the love of her life, Carmine (Mickey) Salvatore, married and continued happily until his passing on December 15, 2019. She leaves behind her daughter and best friend, Marilyn (George), grandchildren Gina and Joe (Tracy). She has 3 great grandchildren, Jessica, McKennon (Gus), and Dominic, 2 great-great grandchildren, Korbin and Karson, and adopted daughter Deb (Steve).
She is now reunited in heaven with Mickey, her beloved son Frank, her parents and her two sisters. She is happily amongst many relatives and friends that have gone before her. She was the matriarch of the family, the last of her generation, and will be sorely missed.
All of the services for Virginia will be held at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, on Saturday, February 1st, 2020. Visitation begins at 8:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.
Family suggest contributions in Virginia's honor be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020