|
|
Virginia Stone
Phoenix - Virginia Stone died April 1, 2019, at Ryan House in Phoenix, under the care of Valley of the Hospice, a week after having voluntary surgery.
She was born Dec. 13, 1936, in Jamestown, Kansas, to Evelyn Ross and Amos Christenson. She was the second child in the family; her brother was Don Christenson. The family moved to Wichita during World War II, where she grew up. She graduated from Wichita High School East, and Wichita University. While at WU, she was a member of Mortar Board, a yearbook and newspaper editor and president of her sorority.
Virginia began her teaching career in Wichita as an English and journalism teacher. She continued teaching during subsequent moves to New York, Guam and Arizona. She earned her master's in education from Arizona State University. She retired from the Roosevelt School District as a special education teacher, having taught for 36 years. She maintained and valued good friendships from her teaching years.
She married Frank Stone in 1956. They have three children: Laura Stone, Polly Stone Mann, and Sara Stone Klause.
In 1978, Virginia married Grant Boyd, and became stepmother to Andrew Boyd and Megan Boyd. Grant and Virginia together adopted four daughters: Renee Nelson, Denise Nelson, Ruth Nelson, and Carline Nelson.
Virginia was an active member of the Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation since 1970. For almost 50 years, she served in many capacities, enjoyed numerous supper club dinners, and valued her church family.
Throughout her life, Virginia was able to travel the world, but especially enjoyed Mexico and the beach. Her home was filled with bright colors, and southwestern and Mexican art.
Virginia was compassionate and caring. She filled her home with family, and everyone was family to her. She didn't hesitate to help all, including those she didn't personally know.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Grant Boyd, her brother Donald Christenson, her parents, and one grandchild. She is survived by seven children, two stepchildren, 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Margie Stoker, and several special cousins.
A memorial service is planned for 3 p.m., Saturday, April 6, at the Valley Unitarian Universalist, 6400 W. Del Rio Street, Chandler.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 5, 2019