Virginia "Ginnie" Tatum
Scottsdale - Ginnie Tatum passed away just before midnight on March 24, 2019, at the age of 92. Ginnie was the eldest daughter of Charley and Gladys Hutson, and born in Mathews County, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her parents and her only sibling, Joyce Hudgins (Bill), also of Mathews.
Shortly after high school graduation in 1944 she went to work as a Navy civilian computer technician. Ginnie married P. S. Tatum, Jr. in 1951 and supported his career in various locations throughout the United States as he worked in many capacities at Sperry Gyroscope. They settled in Scottsdale in 1960, and in 1982 were transferred to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Ginnie returned to Phoenix shortly after her husband passed away in 1992.
She is survived by her two sons David (Vicki) and Mark (Carla) and her two grandchildren, Sarah and Geoff, for whom she showed great love and support. She also enjoyed expressing this love to her larger family including nephews, nieces and cousins, and her friends and their families. Friendship was extremely important to her. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed golf and world travel, especially cruise trips and adventures such as riding elephants in Thailand, camels in Egypt, rickshaws in India and Chinese junks. Ginnie was also a supporter of museums, music and theatre, and attended performances whenever she could. She was a long-time member of Valley Presbyterian Church where she served in many capacities.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Valley Presbyterian Church, 6947 E. McDonald Dr., Paradise Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley Presbyterian Foundation Music or to Companion Hospice.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019