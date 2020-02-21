|
Virginia Twitchell
Virginia Ruth Twitchell, the eldest of six children, was born June 24, 1922 in Pueblo, CO to David and Ruth Grout. She passed away February 14, 2020 at the age of 97. The family migrated to the Phoenix area in 1929 where they farmed in the west valley. She attended Tolleson High School and Phoenix College.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Daniel Weekes Twitchell; a native of Phoenix. They raised seven children together.
She was active in Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Little League, Emerson School PTA, and a life long member of Trinity Cathedral. She was a longtime active Episcopalian where she had been newsletter editor and President of Episcopal Church Women of Arizona, as well as first vice president and Diocesan president for the Daughters of the King. She was the long time Directress of the Trinity Cathedral Altar Guild, Wedding Directress, and a member of the Vestry.
She is survived by sons, Wirt, Dan, Jr., David, Bill, and Tom; daughters Mary Good and Jeanne Wiensch; 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; and a brother Bud Grout.
Memorial services will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday February 29, 2020 at Trinity Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt, Phoenix, AZ 85003. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trinity Cathedral.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020