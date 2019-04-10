Services
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
501 East Dunlap Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 906-9600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
9424 N. 7th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ
Virginia Wilson Obituary
With sadden hearts, Virginia Wilson, 80, passed away with family by her side after a long battle with Dementia. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Fred; Kem (Mike), (Trish), Cyndi (Pat); 8 Grand kids and 10 Great-Grand kids. Proceeded in her death are her parents and son Mike.


Virginia had a kind heart and a gentle soul. She loved to paint but her true passion was family time. She was a wife, mother, grand and great grandmother.


Celebration of life will be held 4/20 @ 11:00 @ Trinity Lutheran Church 9424 N. 7th Ave. Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.alz.org or www.hov.org. Please visit www.bestfuneralservices.com to sign Virginia's online guestbook.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
