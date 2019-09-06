Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
9728 W. Palmeras Dr.
Sun City, AZ
View Map
Inurnment
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 N Cave Creek Rd.
Phoenix , AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Gamarano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Albina Gamarano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Albina Gamarano Obituary
Vivian Albina Gamarano

Peoria, AZ - Vivian Albina Gamarano, On September 1, 2019, we said goodbye to a true angel on earth. Vivian was many things to many people; Beloved wife to Edmund Joseph Gamarano, mother to Edmund Joseph Gamarano Jr., Joyce Ann Gigerich, Richard Thomas Gamarano, Diane Miano, William Harry Gamarano, and Robert Michael Gamarano, grandmother to 13 grandchildren and great grandmother to 15 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 am at St Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 9728 W. Palmeras Dr., Sun City, AZ. Inurnment will follow at 1:30 pm at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix AZ. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.heritagefuneralchapels.com

"Stand by me Lord"
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Chapel
Download Now