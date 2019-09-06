|
|
Vivian Albina Gamarano
Peoria, AZ - Vivian Albina Gamarano, On September 1, 2019, we said goodbye to a true angel on earth. Vivian was many things to many people; Beloved wife to Edmund Joseph Gamarano, mother to Edmund Joseph Gamarano Jr., Joyce Ann Gigerich, Richard Thomas Gamarano, Diane Miano, William Harry Gamarano, and Robert Michael Gamarano, grandmother to 13 grandchildren and great grandmother to 15 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 am at St Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 9728 W. Palmeras Dr., Sun City, AZ. Inurnment will follow at 1:30 pm at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix AZ. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.heritagefuneralchapels.com
"Stand by me Lord"
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 6, 2019