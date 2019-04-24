|
Vivian Alice May Haines Demir
Scottsdale - Vivian Alice May Haines Demir passed on the afternoon of April 19, 2019, at Honor Health Thompson Peak Medical Center surrounded by her family. Vivian was born November 24, 1926, in Maywood, Illinois. She was the only child of Irma E. Haines and Earl F. Haines. She grew up in Maywood. She attended Proviso East High School. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Purdue University in East Lafayette, Indiana. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. She made life-long friends at Purdue. She cherished these memories throughout her life. After college she worked for her father at The Haines Company. They were a Ventilating, Heating and Air Conditioning contracting firm in Chicago, Illinois. They worked on the Monadnock building, Carbon & Carbide building, Chicago Art Institute amongst others. In 1956, she married Richard N. Demir and resided in Elmhurst, Illinois. She gave birth to her only child, Richard Haines Demir, March 13, 1958, at West Suburban Hospital. Soon thereafter the family moved to Oak Park. She was a Member of the Oak Park United Methodist Church. After the death of her husband in 1971, she began working at Forest Agency, in Oak Park. She worked in that business for twenty-four years until her retirement in 1996. She enjoyed working with the Browne family and all the staff. Vivian then relocated to Bloomingdale, Illinois. She joined the Roselle United Methodist Church and was a member for sixteen years. After leaving Forest Agency she worked with her son at Demir Medical Group with numerous offices in the Chicago Suburbs. Since moving to Arizona in 2012 she has been an active member of the Desert Mission United Methodist Church. She enjoyed the Church community and the many friends she made there. She is survived by her son, Richard H. Demir, MD, his wife Kelly A. Demir and their two daughters Morgan Erin and Jordan Taylor. Funeral service will be Friday, April 26, at 4 PM at Desert Mission United Methodist Church 7373 E Dixileta Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona 85266. Burial will be at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery, in Forest Park, Illinois. Visit www.hansenmortuary.co for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 24, 2019