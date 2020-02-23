Resources
Vivian Anita Klimack

Vivian Anita Klimack Obituary
Vivian Anita Klimack

San Diego - Vivian Anita Klimack, age 90, passed away on February 3, 2020 in San Diego, California. She was born in Clinton , Arkansas, one of eight siblings, and spent most of her adult life in Phoenix and Prescott, Arizona. Vivian was a talented homemaker, a hard worker and she enjoyed caring for her family and her home. She was a devoted mother of 4 children. For fun, Vivian loved to dance, drink beer, listen to country music and laugh at life!

Vivian lived a full life and is predeceased by six siblings and 3 husbands — Wyeth Schneider (Osborne, KS), John Habeich (Phoenix, AZ), and Edward Klimack (Phoenix, AZ) — and her son, John Alexander Habeich (Las Vegas, NV). Survivors include Linda and Karen Schneider (Glendale, AZ), Anita Habeich (San Diego, CA), and grandchildren Dante and Audra Carangelo (San Diego, CA) and Taylor Latinis (Glendale, AZ) as well as her sibling Tommy Bridges (Arkansas).

Vivian will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery, Avondale, AZ, on March 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020
