|
|
Vivian Hensley
Phoenix - Vivian (Jacobo) Hensley - Born November 6, 1955 to Ernest (Neto) and Estella (Stella) Jacobo passed away on October 9, 2019 after a long hard fought battle with cancer. Vivian graduated from Cortez High School in 1973 and she was extremely proud of being a member of the Cortez Colt Pom Line.
Vivian was a fun loving person with a beautiful infectious smile and personality that would light up a room. If you knew Vivian you loved her. She had a gentle, caring and loving soul that found her always putting the needs of others ahead of her own. If you had the opportunity to have Vivian as a friend, you had a friend for life but you had to be prepared for her to tell you what she honestly believed you needed to hear and not necessarily what you wanted to hear.
Vivian, loved her family and enjoyed going to Disneyland and watching the kids and grandkids enjoy the happiest place on earth. She also enjoyed the annual family get together in Christopher Creek cheering on the Sun Devils at Camp Tontozona. Vivian really loved the beach and the family had the opportunity to fulfill one of her wishes of renting a beach house in Oceanside California. She also loved listening to music especially "The Beatles" and she was a huge John Lennon fan. She would have loved that she passed away on his birthday.
Vivian was preceded in death by her father Neto whom she loved very much. She is survived by her mother Stella, her sister Evelyn (Jeff) Cowie, her brother Ernie (Janice) Jacobo, she also leaves behind, her beloved husband Gary, children Jenifer (Manny) Salcido, Kristopher Anderson (Sabrina) and Gary Charles (Erin) Hensley. She is also survived by her grandchildren that she loved and cherished so much, Jake, Alysa, Brandon, Dominic, CJ, and Jordan.
Vivian also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins especially her cousin Angela Carrizosa who she was extremely close to and considered her to be a little sister. Vivian will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. Her spirit will live on within all of us.
At Vivian's request, there will be no services. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. We would also like to thank Hospice of the Valley for all their loving care of Vivian which includes Stephanie her nurse which she grew to love, trust and respect under her care.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019