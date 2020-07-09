Vivian Rita Schwabish



Vivian passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, after an 18 year and seven month battle with breast cancer. Born on March 26, 1954, in Bronx, New York, to Irving and Katherine Schwabish, Vivian moved to Arizona in 1974. She attended Arizona State University, where she obtained her undergraduate degree in special education. After teaching for a few years, Vivian returned to ASU, where she completed her Masters in Counseling degree. Vivian ran a behavioral health agency in the West Valley before becoming an open adoption facilitator. Vivian helped childless couples build their families for many years before entering into private practice as a psychotherapist. In her practice, Options Counseling, Vivian focused on family and relationship counseling using cognitive-behavioral therapy. A master communicator, Vivian helped mend broken relationships and lives; no wonder that her clients loved working with her.



Vivian loved people. She would smile at strangers everywhere she went and soon be engaged in a conversation. Vivian was an endurance athlete running many marathons and races with her running group, Slowrunners. Vivian ran a half marathon one month after receiving full cranial radiation in 2015 after her cancer metastasized. Vivian was married to her husband Ken Skaggs, for 42 years and had four children, Elena, Alexandra, Dylan, Brenden, and grandchildren Weslie and Elliot. In addition to her immediate family, Vivian's brother Stephen and mother Katherine survive. A celebration of life will take place in the future. Memorial contributions can be sent to Hospice of the Valley or the Southern Poverty Law Center.









